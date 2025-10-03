Expand / Collapse search

Grand Blanc faith-based community receives active shooter training

By Camille Amiri
Published  October 3, 2025 8:55pm EDT
The Brief

    • Hundreds gathered for active shooter training after the Grand Blanc Church shooting.
    • What they learned today is what school kids learn from a very young age.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Hundreds of people from the faith-based community gathered for active shooter training. 

Local perspective:

This comes just days after a man opened fire on a Church of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township and set it on fire. Four people were killed and eight were injured.

There was a huge turnout at Genesee Health System, with a long line of people on Friday afternoon who were eager to get in, showing a lot of interest in light of what happened on Sunday.

What you can do:

Law enforcement is advising church leaders to make a plan:

  • Make sure you know where the exits are.
  • Ensure your building is secure.
  • Determine where you will shelter-in-place.
  • Conduct mock scenarios with actual role-playing, where someone pretends to be the bad guy.
  • Always be aware of your surroundings and other people's behavior.

"When there is something like a premeditative red flag, you might not see the value," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. "You may just think it was just a moment, but all those little pieces can add up to something."

