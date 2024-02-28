Grand Blanc tornado: How to report storm damage to Genesee County Emergency Management

article

The National Weather Service is working to confirm that the storm that hit Grand Blanc Township was a tornado, while the county is collecting information about the type of damage it caused.

The powerful storm sent debris flying and trees crashing down. Some of those trees landed on homes, while others fell on vehicles.

PHOTOS: Grand Blanc storm damage

"My neighbors, their front windows were blown out. We've got windows blown out in the back, lost all our tables. Pool cover went in the pool, but no major damage," said resident Robert Foote.

Residents who sustained damage from the storm can report it to Genesee County Emergency Management through this form. You will be asked to provide information such as your name, address, type of insurance you have, and what kind of damage you experienced. You will also be asked to provide photos of the damage.

Those with questions can reach the Emergency Management Division at 810-257-3064.