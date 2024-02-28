PHOTOS: Damage from suspected tornado in Grand Blanc

A suspected tornado early Wednesday in Grand Blanc left debris scattered as the storm ripped out large trees and damaged homes.

The powerful storm also took down power lines and uprooted gas lines, leading to evacuations until Consumers Energy could repair them.

"Their front windows were blown out. We've got windows blown out in the back, lost all our tables. Pool cover went in the pool, but no major damage," said resident Robert Foote.

The Grand Blanc Police Department said the storm touched down around 1:20 a.m. near Dort and Reid in Grand Blanc Township before moving east through Grand Blanc City, Indian Hill Subdivision, the Commons, Kings Pointe Subdivision, through Perry and Belsay roads and then into Atlas Township.

No injuries were reported.

A team from the National Weather Service will be in the area to confirm if the storm was in fact a tornado.

These roads are closed, per police: