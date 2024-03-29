Grand Rapids Brewing Co. closes permanently after fire

article

Grand Rapids Brewing Co. will not reopen after a fire ripped through its building last month.

The brewery announced its closure Friday after 11 years of Grand Rapids beer.

After the Feb. 23 fire damaged the kitchen and the HVAC system of the downtown Grand Rapids building, GRBC said it would be closed temporarily. That closure became permanent this week.

The owners hope that one day the brewery will reopen in Grand Rapids, but for now it is done.

Related article

In a post announcing the news, the brewery thanked its patrons and workers, along with the fire crews that responded quickly to fight the flames.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated team, loyal GRBC mug club members and everyone who shared moments with us at the bar over the years," the brewery's owners wrote on social media.