Grand Rapids firefighters revive cat after saving animal from house fire

Grand Rapids firefighters revived a cat after rescuing it from a fire Thursday.

Crews were called to a home in the 600 block of Parkwood Street NE for the fire at 4:10 p.m. Firefighters found the cat while checking the smoke-filled two-story house for victims.

The firefighters administered oxygen to the cat after saving it.

A firefighter was also treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for a medical-related issue.

Later that day, crews battled another house fire when a home in the 100 block of Corinne Street SW caught fire just before 6 p.m.