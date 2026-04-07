Longtime Detroit Fire arson investigator and K9 partner have a nose for arson

The Brief Detroit Fire Captain Omar Davidson is a longtime arson investigator. Davidson has been at it for 35 years and gets help from K9 partner Campbell. The DFD veteran is now getting ready to retire and pass on the baton.



Firefighters put their lives on the line every day – from dousing flames to providing paramedic support – it’s not an easy job.

The backstory:

But what happens after the fire’s out and only ashes remain? There’s still a big job to tackle with the fire investigation.

Captain Omar Davidson has served the Detroit Fire Department for over 30 years and is getting ready to retire. He goes to scenes and figures out the fire’s origin, and if foul play is involved.

He doesn’t do it alone – he’s got the help of his trusty canine officer named Campbell.

"Seek. Seek. She’s an odor right now, something interests her," he said. "Yes, good girl."

When FOX 2 visited Campbell and Capt. Omar Davidson, they were sifting through ashes on the city’s east side.

"You see all this burned debris," he said. "So she’s discriminating all these odors from what we suspect may be an accelerant distributed throughout this space. That’s the beauty of it."

These two have a true partnership.



"When we’re off duty, she’s off duty," Davidson said. "When I go home, she comes home with me, takes the collar off, and she’s the family pet."

On duty, Campbell sniffs out remnants of lighter fluid, paint thinner and diesel.

"Something really interests her back here," he said. "What is it, what is it? Show me."

Davidson relies on his 30-plus years of experience to scour the scene for signs that this fire could’ve been set intentionally.

"I may be looking for a certain pattern," he said. "A certain fire effect, and kind of steer her in those locations just to check."

When Campbell makes a hit, she communicates it.

"She has to sit for me — you have to sit, nice," Davidson said.

And she gets a treat for a job well done. Having Campbell makes it possible to search larger scenes quickly. It is highly useful – because Davidson covers multiple scenes a day for DFD, the ATF, and statewide departments that need specialized help.

Just how many investigations has Davidson been a part of?

"I’d say a couple thousand scenes easy," he said.

DFD Capt. Omar Davidson

"Earlier we would average somewhere between 35 to 40 fatalities a year," Davidson said. "Unfortunately we would have to deploy the canine at many of those scenes. I liken it to us to speak for the deceased about what happened at that scene."

This particular scene – was a real fire, but the accelerant Campbell detected – was actually just for practice. Davidson and Campbell are retiring April 23rd – and training their successors to take over -- Lt. Alex Dunn and his canine Cody.

"I like the puzzles, I like figuring out how it happened, why it happened, being able to have a canine," Dunn said. "I love dogs and it was something to have that tool and then you always have a partner with you."

You may have figured it out by now – but these are pretty big shoes Alex and Cody are training to fill.

Davidson is somewhat of a legend around the department.

"Omar will be missed," said Dunn.

The chief of DFD's Fire Investigation Division, Dennis Richardson says he was inspired to join the arson unit – because of Davidson's cool uniform.

His presence when he walked into the engine house is just something like, 'Oh wow, who are these guys?' And I said, 'Wow, I want to be like those guys there.' A few years later, I was up in the unit."

"He has the temperament and the patience you want someone to have that you work with, and you hangout with," Dunn said.

Commissioner Chuck Simms and Omar served in the arson unit together for many years.

"He’s going to do a lot of fishing," Simms said. "So I just ask that he invites me out on a regular basis to go fishing with him-- I just wish him a happy retirement."

For Davidson – it’s a surreal experience.

"On one hand, it’s somewhat sad," he said. "On the other hand, I’m excited to move forward and go to that next chapter."

That next chapter is one that Davidson and Campbell will share together.

"She’s probably going to live her best life as the family pet," he said. "At this point, that’s where we’re aiming."

And for Lt. Dunn and Cody – they aim to rise to the challenge, and to strengthen their partnership with the help of an excellent mentor.

"We’re going to get as much training in as we can, before he leaves," Dunn said. "I’m sure he’s someone I can call on, and count on."