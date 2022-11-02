Grandfather killed in hit and run while out raking leaves in Plymouth

A Metro Detroit grandfather was fatally hit raking leaves - and the driver kept going.

Warren Flagg was just taking care of his home when police and family members a say someone struck and severely injured him - then kept on driving in Plymouth Township Sunday night. He later died from his injuries.

"A 79-year-old man roofs a garage three days prior, builds a deck, an addition on his house. He's just raking leaves," said Liz Crawford, his daughter.

"He would do anything for anybody. He was supposed to be here last night trick or treating with his grandkids. He's got 10 of them. He's got four grandkids, 10 great-grandkids."

Police in Plymouth Township say Flagg was hit on Beck Road between Powell and North Territorial around 7 p.m. Sunday.



Cops are looking for what they believe to be a 2007 to 2010 Pontiac Solstice with damage to the front passenger side - including the headlamp and fog light.

They aren't sure what color the car is.

"I get the call from his wife Julia and she kept telling me 'I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry, but your dad's been hurt,'" Crawford said. "We didn't know the severity of it, I almost didn't go to the hospital because I didn't think it was bad. My daughter realized, my stress came, 'I'm taking you mom, we're going.'"

"My 'bumpa' was one of the best men in my life," said his granddaughter. "You could be sitting next to him in a bar and he would be your new best friend. He was a people person. He loved everybody. He told me every day how proud he was of me."

The family is asking anyone with any information to please come forward - especially the driver.

"I don't know who you are, we'll find out who you are," Crawford said. "We need this…we haven't even had the funeral yet."

If you have any information you are asked to call Plymouth Township police at (734) 354-3232.