Plymouth Township police searching for vehicle after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Plymouth Township police are searching for a suspect vehicle and driver after a victim was hit and killed Sunday night.
Police said the victim was struck and seriously injured on Beck between Powell and North Territorial at 7 p.m. He later died.
The vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2010 Pontiac Solstice with damage to the front passenger side, including the headlight and fog light assembly. The color of the vehicle is not known.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-354-3232.