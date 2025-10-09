Expand / Collapse search

Grandmother, grandson killed in Detroit murder-suicide, family says

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 9, 2025 7:44am EDT
Family members say a double fatal shooting in Detroit appears to have involved a grandson shooting his grandmother before killing himself. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a murder-suicide on Detroit's west side.
    • Family members said it appears that a grandson shot and killed his grandma before turning the gun on himself.
    • Few details have been shared by police.

A Detroit murder-suicide reportedly left a grandmother and her grandson dead early Thursday, according to family members.

Police would only confirm that the double shooting on Griggs near Eight Mile and Wyoming appeared to be a murder-suicide involving a woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s, but family at the scene provided more details.

According to the family FOX 2 spoke with, the grandson allegedly shot his grandmother before turning the gun on himself around 4 a.m.

The woman's cousin, Billy Witherspoon, identified her as Rosalyn Wordlaw.

According to Witherspoon, neighbors said the shooter, who had undiagnosed mental health struggles, was threatening people with a gun before the shooting.

"She was probably trying to get the gun away from him, and he shot her and then shot himself," he said.

The Source: This information is from Detroit police and family members.

