Grandmother, grandson killed in Detroit murder-suicide, family says

The Brief Police are investigating a murder-suicide on Detroit's west side. Family members said it appears that a grandson shot and killed his grandma before turning the gun on himself. Few details have been shared by police.



A Detroit murder-suicide reportedly left a grandmother and her grandson dead early Thursday, according to family members.

Police would only confirm that the double shooting on Griggs near Eight Mile and Wyoming appeared to be a murder-suicide involving a woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s, but family at the scene provided more details.

According to the family FOX 2 spoke with, the grandson allegedly shot his grandmother before turning the gun on himself around 4 a.m.

The woman's cousin, Billy Witherspoon, identified her as Rosalyn Wordlaw.

According to Witherspoon, neighbors said the shooter, who had undiagnosed mental health struggles, was threatening people with a gun before the shooting.

"She was probably trying to get the gun away from him, and he shot her and then shot himself," he said.