Gravel hauler driver killed by truck while reconnecting trailer in Ann Arbor

A 64-year-old Livonia man died Tuesday when he became trapped under his gravel hauler while reconnecting a trailer in Ann Arbor.

According to Ann Arbor police, the victim had just dropped off loads of sand at a construction site near Pauline Boulevard near Hutchins Avenue around 4 p.m. He was in the process of reconnecting the rear trailer to the front trailer when he was struck.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim pinned under the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.