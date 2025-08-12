Gravel hauler truck crash closes I-75 at I-94

The Brief A crash involving a gravel hauler has closed I-75 at I-94. The truck, hauling a double trailer appears to have roller over. Drivers who usually take the northbound side of 75 need to find an alternate route.



A truck crash has caused a freeway shutdown on I-75 just in time for rush hour Tuesday,

The backstory:

A gravel hauler pulling a double trailer rolled over on northbound I-75 at I-94, according to Michigan State Police.

The freeway on the northbound side has been closed for cleanup and crash investigation.

Police say the 32-year-old semi-truck driver from Sebewaing, Michigan, was following too close and rear-ended a passenger car.

The impact caused the semi to roll over while the truck also hit the bridge abutment, MSP said.

MDOT was notified to inspect the bridge. The driver of the passenger car was transported to the hospital for a bump on the head as a precaution.

State police say the freeway is shut down for the cleanup, diverting all traffic onto both eastbound and westbound I-94 Fwy.

