Great Lakes Crossing diamond shop robbed in smash and grab, police searching for suspects

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The Brief A smash-and-grab robbery at a diamond store in Auburn Hills has police investigating. Officials say after stealing the jewelry, the two suspects ran out on foot. Police have not yet found the two as of Tuesday morning.



A smash and grab at a diamond store in Great Lakes Crossing has police investigating, just days after a deadly shooting shook up the mall.

What they're saying:

On Monday, Auburn Hills police say they were called out to Helzberg Diamond Outlet store inside the Great Lakes Crossing at 7:30 p.m. for a reported robbery involving two men with hammers smashing jewelry displays.

Officials say after stealing the jewelry, the two suspects ran out on foot. They did not threaten or assault any employees during the incident, with the two leaving the mall through Exit Six.

Police have not yet found the two as of Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Auburn Hills Detectives are working to identify the men.

This comes just days after one person was shot and killed near the food court.

Dig deeper:

Officials gave their description of the suspects:

Both are Black men, 18–25 years-old, around 5’8" and thin builds.

First suspect was wearing a dark-colored thin coat, white shirt, light-colored blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

Second suspect was wearing a light gray hoodie, orange shorts, and white shoes, and carrying a camouflage backpack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9444.