The Brief Ice coverage on the Great Lakes is just below the seasonal average following a frigid start to the year Despite being the furthest south, Lake Erie has the highest amount of ice coverage of the five bodies of water Ice coverage was paltry in 2024, never getting higher than 20% across the entire system



What a difference a year makes.

After barely registering in satellite images during the 2024 winter season, ice coverage has returned almost to the seasonal average across the five bodies of water this year.

By the numbers:

According to the latest data out of the Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab (GLERL), ice coverage across the Great Lakes was near 35%, about 5% below the historical average.

However, not every lake is frozen over at the same rate, with Lakes Ontario, Michigan, and Superior all below the average coverage for mid-February. Lake Huron is about 50% frozen over, exactly on the the trend line.

But Lake Erie, the most shallow Great Lake and frequently one of the warmest, bucks the trend.

Starting in mid-January, around the time freezing temperatures moved over the Midwest, ice coverage spiked. According to GLERL's latest data, nearly 90% of the lake is frozen over.

Current ice coverage in Lake Erie (Graphic via Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab)

Dig deeper:

This winter's weather outlook predicted more precipitation, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

But even with more snow or rain expected, it was unclear if temperatures would be cold enough that Michigan would enjoy a white winter rather than a rainy one.

But since early January, sub-zero temperatures have been a factor in most of the new year, leading to multiple snow days and cold advisories from the National Weather Service.

Lake Erie has been in the cross-hairs of much of that weather.

Big picture view:

Ice coverage is an important piece of the Great Lakes annual cycle, though the impact it has on biology and local weather is still not fully understood.

Over the years, ice coverage has diminished, which could disrupt processes that would normally proceed under the surface.

According to research from NOAA scientists, winter is shrinking in the Great Lakes, with winters about two weeks shorter than they were 30 years ago.