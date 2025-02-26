The Brief The Great Lakes Water Authority is considering its largest water and sewer rate hike in a decade on Wednesday Board members have proposed raising water system rates by 7.73% and sewer system rates by 5.39% The increase would help pay for new projects like a flood study and corrosion control mechanisms - as well as help afford increasingly expensive materials



The Great Lakes Water Authority will vote on the largest water and sewer rate hikes in a decade on Wednesday.

The board will meet to discuss the upcoming budget at 2 p.m.

The backstory:

During the water authority's January board meeting, members discussed the upcoming budget that included proposing the largest water and sewer rate hikes in the body's history.

The proposed increases amount to an average of 7.73% for water systems and 5.39% for sewer systems.

According to the budget proposal, the water and sewer rate hikes are significantly higher than previous years' adjustments, which fell within the authority's goal of keeping increases under 4%.

The increases are tied to current and new infrastructure projects, including corrosion control in pipelines owned by local cities and a massive study on flood mitigation in Southeast Michigan. The cost of materials and chemicals for maintenance has also risen by almost 55% since 2020, according to GLWA.

Dig deeper:

Before February's proposed rate hikes, the largest increase was 3.7% in water rates and the 3% among sewer rates.

The vast majority of GLWA's budget - about 86% - goes to two sources: paying down debt that was used to finance improvements to infrastructure, and operation and maintenance.

An additional 5.2% goes to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department as part of the authority's lease agreement with the city, while another 7% is set aside for future projects.

Three other sources of funding include paying for Detroit's pension plan, its trust, and a water residential assistance program for water conservation and minor plumbing repairs.

The past eight years of water and sewer rate increases approved by the Great Lakes Water Authority.