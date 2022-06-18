Great-looking Father's Day weekend on the way

Ready for a great weekend?

Low humidity levels and below-average temperatures, in the 70s, both Saturday and Father's Day/Juneteenth Sunday. The high Saturday will be 73 with a low of 53.

Sunday increasing clouds, with a high of 76 and a low of 59.

Monday we crank up the heat. Replacing our northwest wind, a warm front will change our wind direction ushering in hot and humid conditions. Monday also brings the threat of rain with a high of 85 and low of 68.

Hottest day of the week is Tuesday. 95/74. The record is 96, originally set in 1988.

Expect a mostly sunny day may prompt an Air Quality Alert and an Excessive Heat Watch or Warning. Pay close attention to your weather source and provide plenty of fluids for your furbabies. They rely on you.

Still hot Wednesday with a chance for rain late, mainly south, with a high of 93 and a low of 67.

There is a chance for morning showers Thursday with a high of 88 and a low of 68.

Warm on Friday, 86 with variably cloudy skies, watching for a chance of afternoon rain.

That's it! Stay cool.



