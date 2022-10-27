Expand / Collapse search

Great-looking Friday on the way

By and David Komer online producer
Partly sunny and pleasant for Friday

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, expect quiet weather for southeast Michigan through Sunday afternoon as high pressure dominates the region.  

There is a chance for fog late Friday night into Saturday morning.  Showers return to the area Sunday night into Monday with our next low-pressure system.  

Halloween will NOT be an all-day soaker, but some showers are likely.  Weather for the Michigan - MSU football game inside the Big House Saturday evening will be cool and dry.

Rest of Thursday evening/night expect it to be partly cloudy, cool and dry, with a low of 39.

For Friday: Sun and clouds, pleasant with a high near 60.

On Saturday:  Lots of sun and nice, with a high of 62.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with showers at night and high near 60.

Monday (Halloween): Cloudy with a few showers with a high near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild, with a high of 65.

Wednesday: Bright and mild with a high of 66.

Enjoy,

Luterman
 