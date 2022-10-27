Great-looking Friday on the way

Hello gang, expect quiet weather for southeast Michigan through Sunday afternoon as high pressure dominates the region.

There is a chance for fog late Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers return to the area Sunday night into Monday with our next low-pressure system.

Halloween will NOT be an all-day soaker, but some showers are likely. Weather for the Michigan - MSU football game inside the Big House Saturday evening will be cool and dry.

Rest of Thursday evening/night expect it to be partly cloudy, cool and dry, with a low of 39.

For Friday: Sun and clouds, pleasant with a high near 60.

On Saturday: Lots of sun and nice, with a high of 62.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with showers at night and high near 60.

Monday (Halloween): Cloudy with a few showers with a high near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild, with a high of 65.

Wednesday: Bright and mild with a high of 66.

Enjoy,

Luterman

