Great-looking Labor Day weekend on tap

It will be mainly dry Saturday unless you're heading up north. An approaching cold front brings widespread rain which will eventually make its way to southeast Michigan by Saturday evening with a high of 79 and a low of 63.

A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, then clearing skies with a high of 80 and low of 60.

Rain continues to our north on Labor Day, but stays dry here with a high of 78 and a low of 58.

There is a chance for rain late Tuesday with a high of 82 and a low of 60.

There is a slight chance for showers again Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. It will be cooler overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Friday looks great. Sunny and seasonal with a high of 78

No worries on high humidity levels.

Advertisement

Enjoy your weekend!

