Greektown, Motor City casinos reopen with pandemic safety measures in play

Two Detroit casinos are welcoming customers back following a lengthy pandemic shutdown.

Greektown and Motor City Casino both reopened Wednesday after being closed since March following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home orders.

On Wednesday morning patrons formed long lines outside the casinos, anxiously waiting for the reopening. Greektown reopened this morning; Motor City welcomed customers at 2 p.m. today. MGM Grand is set to reopen 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

The casinos have adopted safety changes like Plexiglas at dealer tables, hand sanitizing stations, enhanced cleaning, and the restrictions of the number of patrons, which cannot exceed 15 percent occupancy. There are also offers including some for free play to welcome customers back.

One gambler, Lewis, said he won $800 today.

"I told my mother that is for her birthday," he said.

Lewis said before going into the casino he had to get his temperature checked before he could enter. He also had to wear a mask inside and answer some safety questions.

"They asked if I had been exposed to anything and I said no," he said.