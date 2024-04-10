Greenfield Village opens this weekend -- What's new this season

article

Greenfield Village visitors will see some changes when they visit the historical attraction this season.

The Village in Dearborn opens Friday for members before opening to the public Saturday.

For the first time since 2019, the Detroit, Toledo and Milwaukee Roundhouse, Dr. Howard’s Office and Grimm Jewelry Store will all be open.

New this year is restaurant Stand 44, which is next to the iconic Detroit Central Market. Stand 44 is named for a real stall in the market where Mary Judge sold her items from 1863 until the market was dismantled in 1894. According to Greenfield Village, Stand 44 will serve a scratch menu featuring local and seasonal ingredients. The eatery will also compost its waste. The restaurant opens May 1.

Guests can also shop at the newly renovated Greenfield Village Store.

Through May 20, Greenfield Village will be open to the public Tuesday-Sunday. Beginning May 21, the village will be open seven days a week.

Get tickets to Greenfield Village here.