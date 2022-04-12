Greenfield Village reopening this weekend with first permanent addition in 22 years

article

Greenfield Village reopens this weekend to kick off the historic neighborhood's 2022 season with members getting exclusive early access Friday, April 15.

Greeting them, and the rest of the public on Saturday, will be the village's first permanent addition to the village since 2000: the historic Detroit Central Market.

From Easter-themed events Saturday and Sunday to the re-emergence of Thomas the Tank Engine in May, it'll be a big year for the destination.

There's plenty to participate in for the opening weekend: from curator-led walking tours to egg dying and egg rolls at Firestone Farm. The Easter bunny also promises to be in attendance Sunday.

From this weekend until June 19, the village will operate under a limited schedule, being open to the general public Thursday through Monday. Members will have access to the village on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

After then, the village will shift to seven-day public operations on June 20.

Thomas the Tank Engine will be pulling up to Greenfield Village on May 13-15 and 20-22. Tickets go on sale for the public on April 13.

Open-air public markets consolidated sales of perishable fruits and vegetables for easy access by urban consumers. This vegetable shed at Detroit’s Central Market, constructed in 1860 with 48 cast-iron columns and ornate timber framing, provided shel (Courtesy of the Henry Ford Greenfield Village) Expand

The addition of the Detroit Central Market gives the old building its newest home after being acquired in 2003. It first opened in 1861 before it was saved for demolition.

During opening weekend, the building will be fully accessible and walking tours will focus on its architecture, history, and notable people that passed through the structure.

