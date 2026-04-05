Grosse Ile police stage Easter Bunny escape inspired by viral Michigan arrest video

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The Brief Grosse Ile police posted a humorous video showing an Easter Bunny climbing out of a patrol vehicle window and briefly escaping custody. The reenactment was inspired by a viral video of a Muskegon Heights woman escaping through a police vehicle window while handcuffed. Officers joked the escape was short-lived, saying colored eggs were recovered along the suspect’s path.



The Easter Bunny tried to hop away from police custody Friday after climbing out of a patrol vehicle window during a traffic stop, according to the Grosse Ile Police Department.

Police shared video and a humorous "press release" on social media showing a "suspicious individual," identified as the Easter Bunny, climbing out of a cruiser window and running from custody.

The backstory:

The reenactment comes after 38-year-old Kendra Day went viral last week when she was captured on video shimmying out of a partially opened Muskegon Heights police vehicle window while handcuffed. Day was taken into custody Tuesday morning and was being held at the Muskegon County Jail for violating parole.

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What they're saying:

Grosse Ile police shared their playful version of Day’s escape, writing:

"During the stop, it was discovered that the subject held a valid warrant for private property trespass and was secured in the rear of the patrol vehicle. Moments later, said individual managed to exit the patrol vehicle through the ‘slightly’ open window and briefly escaped the scene."

"The escape was short-lived. Officers quickly tracked down the escapee, who was safely taken back into custody without incident. Several colored eggs were recovered along the path of travel," police said on social media.

Grosse Ile police also reminded residents that patrol vehicles are typically secure, windows are not exits, and running from police rarely ends well — even if fueled by jelly beans.

The reenactment was inspired by a viral video of a Muskegon Heights woman escaping through a police vehicle window while handcuffed. (Grosse Ile Police Department)