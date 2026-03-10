Grosse Pointe Park officials investigating stranger danger incident on Buckingham
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A person of interest is being questioned after a stranger danger incident in Grosse Pointe Park on Saturday afternoon.
What they're saying:
Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety said they were called out to the 1400 block of Buckingham for a report of a man who went up to two children offering what looked like stuffed animals.
Officials say the suspect then noticed the children's parents and left northbound to Mack in a silver 2-door Jeep Wrangler.
A few days later on Tuesday, Grosse Pointe Park officials announced that they had a person of interest who they are questioning.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing and police say the case will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone who may have any information or video regarding this case to contact Public Safety at 313-822-7400.
