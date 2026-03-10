Grosse Pointe Park officials investigating stranger danger incident on Buckingham

The Brief Police are investigating a stranger danger incident that happened in Grosse Pointe Park on Saturday. A man went up to two children offering what looked like stuffed animals, according to police. He then left when he noticed their parents.



A person of interest is being questioned after a stranger danger incident in Grosse Pointe Park on Saturday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety said they were called out to the 1400 block of Buckingham for a report of a man who went up to two children offering what looked like stuffed animals.

Officials say the suspect then noticed the children's parents and left northbound to Mack in a silver 2-door Jeep Wrangler.

A few days later on Tuesday, Grosse Pointe Park officials announced that they had a person of interest who they are questioning.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and police say the case will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who may have any information or video regarding this case to contact Public Safety at 313-822-7400.