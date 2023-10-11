Grosse Pointe Shores reverses controversial pit bull ban

A resolution to repeal Grosse Pointe Shores' recent ban on pit bulls passed by a narrow vote Tuesday evening after the city council convened a special meeting.

The 4-3 vote removes the controversial ordinance that sparked backlash against the Wayne County village that targeted specific breeds of dogs when it was passed in September. It also prompted the creation of legislation in Lansing that sought to prohibit communities from banning breeds in Michigan.

Councilperson Sandra Cavataio said she didn't want the community "to be known for the village that has controversy. We want to be known as a friendly family-oriented safe village."

"It's not about breeds, it's about owners," she said Tuesday night.

Councilperson Donn Shroder cited evidence that pit bull bans reduce the number of dog bite injuries reported in a community. He also pushed back on concerns about the "image of the village" by saying public safety should take first priority.

He referred to his experience as a trauma surgeon and the injuries he's treated due to dog bites as some of the anecdotal evidence he's aware of.

It wasn't just new state laws that were prompted by ban. Michigan Humane also said it would move its annual event from the city, claiming the vote "is the wrong message and the wrong issue."