Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say

A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said.

According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.

The suspect is described as a white man between 40 and 45 years old. He is about 6 feet tall, has a medium build, and was clean-shaven. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a black winter hat.

The van was possibly a Ford Econoline with "whited out" windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grosse Pointe Woods Police at 313-343-2410 or gpwdetectives@gpwmi.us.