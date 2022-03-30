'Ground Up' project revitalizes blighted homes, helps young people

The Black Legacy Advancement Coalition is the force behind The Ground UP Project and working to revitalize blighted houses.

"This is the first house that we are doing in the neighborhood as part of our Ground Up project which is a revitalization and empowerment effort for young people in the city that have an entrepreneurial lean," said Dexter Sullivan.

Sullivan is the president of the Black Legacy Advancement Coalition, or BLAC.

On Wednesday the BLAC organization welcomed one of its partners - 1-800-Hansons to help them get a home ready on Virginia Park Street in Detroit.

"We looked at the project and what they are giving back to the community and felt it was very in line with what we believe in," said Samuel Ames, VP of operations, for Hansons. "We are doing 29 windows in this house."

"The dollar amount is around the $28,000 mark some of it is coming from the black legacy group and the majority is coming from 1-800-Hansons," said Gary Sherman, regional manager.

Once the house is renovated it will be home to several men who will pay subsidized rent as they learn, grow, and work to uplift themselves and their community.

"We’re giving them residential living space for creation, and to really tap into their gifts," Sullivan said. "They have two years to be a part of this program. We’re expecting from them, a major transformation to happen as they’re going through our leadership development."

BLAC was able to take ownership of the property by working with another partner, AZA Homes, which made the house affordable for purchase.

"What we are trying to do is give it to them at a discounted market value," said Brian Cole, CEO of AZA Homes. "When we look at the impact that Dexter and the community is able to do with an organization like BLAC it supersedes the few dollars that we are going to be giving up."

As BLAC continues its efforts in the community an added bonus is that it also works to eliminate blight

"Absolutely that was a big part of our desire," Sullivan said. "Our ultimate vision is a thousand families in 1,000 homes and seeing all that reinvestment come back into Detroit."

