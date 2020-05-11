Group of Mich. reps backing bills to boost unemployment benefits

A group of state representatives is backing a couple of bills that would boost unemployment benefits in Michigan. They're also calling for added protections for frontline workers.

The package of bills would help people like Tinae Moore, an ER technician at Sinai Grace in Detroit, and others who have been devastated from the coronavirus crisis.

Moore fought tirelessly on the frontline to help patients with COVID-19. But for nearly two months Moore stayed home recovering from coronavirus symptoms herself, burning through paid sick time and paid time off. Now she says she's not eligible for workman's compensation.

"Taking a leave of absence, I don't have medical coverage for myself or for my family and we've been drastically hit hard. My husband is disabled and my son, he's a school bus driver, so he's currently getting some type of stipend but as of now I am receiving nothing," Moore says.

If passed, the bills would enhance workman's compensation for essential workers and the bills would extend unemployment benefits even after the crisis is over, giving people 26 weeks instead of 20. People would also get more money.

"We really need to do better and try to prepare our families and our unemployed individuals for the long haul until they can get a job. I really believe this economic crisis is going to be with us for a while. Right now we're unemployment rate is the highest it's ever been since the Great Depression," says Rep. Terry Sabo, 92nd District.

The Democratic state representatives say they're hoping Republican lawmakers will listen and support their bills so they can help more Michiganders.

"We're seeing so often that the most essential workers in our lives are those who are paid the least, who don't get the respect, dignity or protections they deserve. So I hope this crisis reminds us that everyone deserves dignity on the job and we write it in our laws when we return to our normal lives," says Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, 19th District.

Lee Chatfield, the Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives, says he's willing to look at any ideas to improve the current situation. He's letting the commerce committee vet the bills first.