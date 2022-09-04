Group remembers beloved Ram's Horn waitress killed in last Sunday's shooting spree

Lari Brisco, a mother of five, was one of the victims tragically killed in a random shooting spree last Sunday. She is remembered by her family and by a group she crossed paths with 8 years ago at the Southfield Rams Horn she worked at.

"You don’t find good waitresses that take care of their customers like she did," said David Washington. "It was just her human nature it was something… you can’t learn it. Either you have it or you don’t and she had it."

Because of Brisco, breakfast at the restaurant became a tradition. The group would meet on the first Saturday of every month.

"She meant so much to the group. We would come and have our seats ready all we had to do was just come in," said Kindred Ministries Pastor Keith Hills. "She was just like a big sister waiting for her brothers to come home."

But on this Saturday, hearts are heavy. It's the group's first breakfast without Brisco.

"I don’t have an appetite. I think I have to sit this one out this time," Washington said. "Maybe next month… but not today. No appetite at all my waitress is not here."

Brisco was 43 years old and a beloved mom of five. She was one of three victims killed in last week's random shooting spree.

READ MORE: Detroit teen charged with random shooting spree that killed three

Coworkers tell FOX 2 that Brisco was waiting for a Lyft near a bus stop when she was gunned down near Wyoming and 7 Mile.

"It’s unbelievable. I can’t imagine that we live in a world where someone is out here at 6 o’clock in the morning and just taking the lives of whoever comes into their path," said Duane Clemons, a Ram's Horn employee. "I am angry because he took something away from us that can’t be replaced."

While her family waits for justice, the group set out a donation box to raise awareness of the family's GoFundMe.

In the meantime, the group will cherish their encounter with Brisco that lead to 8 years of breakfasts and memories with her.

"We felt if we didn’t come we would be letting her down. We said we’re gonna come anyway and do whatever we can to help the family," Washington said.

To help Lari Brisco's family, you can donate to the family's GoFundMe here.