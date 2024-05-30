Grubhub+ is Amazon Prime’s new perk: Here’s what you need to know

Grubhub is about to get more convenient and affordable for Amazon Prime members.

According to the retail giant, Amazon customers in the U.S. can now order from thousands of restaurants using Grubhub without leaving the company’s website.

In addition, Prime members get access to Grubhub+ – a $120 value per year – included in Prime membership.

Is Grubhub free with Amazon Prime?

Grubhub+ includes $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over $12, lower service fees and 5% credit back on pick-up orders.

Grubhub featured on Amazon's mobile app. (Credit: Amazon, Grubhub)

"When shopping on Amazon and hunger strikes, Prime members can now order Grubhub with the same free delivery they have come to know and love," Amazon wrote in a press release.

How to order Grubhub on Amazon

Amazon customers can now access Grubhub conveniently on Amazon.com and in the Amazon Shopping app.

According to the company, the ordering experience is identical to the experience on Grubhub.com or Grubhub’s app. Customers will also see the same restaurant prices they do on Grubhub.

An Amazon Prime membership is currently $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually.

To view details and activate the Grubhub+ ongoing offer, visit amazon.com/grubhub .

Since the start of the Grubhub+ offer in 2022, Amazon said that Prime members have saved hundreds of millions of dollars from waived subscription fees and discounts.