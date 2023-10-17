Guardian Brewing closing Saugatuck brewery due to family member's health

article

Guardian Brewing Co. is moving out of Saugatuck next year.

The brewery made the announcement Monday, citing a family member's health as the reason for needing to leave the area.

"After many long, hard conversations, we have to say goodbye to Guardian Brewing as we now know it and re-invent ourselves elsewhere," the owners wrote on Facebook. "Recently, we have had another parent navigate through cancer."

Though they didn't say where exactly they would be going or what the exact plan is once the Saugatuck location closes, they said they would be moving somewhere more suitable for the medical needs of the sick parent.

"After multiple trips to Ohio these last three months, it has become clear that family is our No. 1 priority above all else," they said. "In order to care for them better, we will be moving our aging parents in with us in another location."

Guardian will be open until the owners' properties are sold or March 2024.

Until then, visit Guardian at 3657 63rd St. in Saugatuck.

The brewery opened in 2018 and has become a hub for events, including markets and beer schools hosted by owner and cicerone Kim Collins.

Guardian's beer could only be found in the taproom for years. However, a recent license change has allowed the brewery to distribute around Michigan.

For now, several varieties of the brewery's beers are available at Total Wine locations in Novi and Sterling Heights, along with the Ann Arbor location. Guardian also had beer on the way to 8 Degrees Plato in Detroit.

