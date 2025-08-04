Gun shop owner charged for firing weapon inside store, could serve up to 10 years in prison

article

The owner of GUNS, in Clinton Township, is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly shooting a mannequin inside the store on May 20.

Police allege that Youshia Pireh, 43, of St. Clair Shores, shot a mannequin four times, filmed it and posted it on Facebook.

The issue, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's office, is that the gun shop shares a wall with a tattoo parlor, which was open and occupied at the time.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Pireh is now facing two felony counts for discharging a weapon inside of a building, which holds up to a 10-year sentence, and a 2-year sentence which would be served consecutively for using a firearm to commit a felony.

"When guns are used recklessly or without regard for others’ safety, the consequences can be severe and we will respond accordingly. Our office takes any incident that endangers the public seriously, and we are committed to holding individuals accountable when their actions with a firearm put others at risk," Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

Pireh was given a $25,000 personal bond and is due back in 41B District Court on Sept. 25.

On Aug. 4, a posting on the GUNS Facebook page announced they were having a liquidation sale, and was going out of business.



