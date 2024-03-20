Gun shops see increased interest in gun locks after James Crumbley trial

Bill Kuscik, the owner Action Impact Guns in Eastpointe, says people are now more aware of gun locks since the publicity of the James Crumbley trial.

"And hopefully, people are more sensitive to the issue of securing guns. I believe that too," Kuscik said.

Crumbley was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Kucick believes that Prosecutor Karen McDonald's demonstration of the ease of a cable lock in closing arguments may have been one of the reasons the jury came back with guilty verdicts.

The state passing gun storage laws is another reason gun shops are seeing an increase in people coming in to buy gun locks and safes.

"It's not hard at all. It looks real simple, it seems simple, and it is simple" said customer Karla Matthews about the cable gun lock.

If it takes too long to figure out how to unlock a cable lock, Kuscik said there is another solution.

"We constantly are pushing the quick access safes because that's just a couple of seconds," he said.