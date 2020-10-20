Gun-wielding man in Roseville basketball complex fatally shot by CPL holder, say police

A deadly shooting left a man fatally wounded after a basketball game Tuesday.

Roseville police say a fight at Midwest Athletics Basketball City at 1640 Eastland Street, led to a man leaving and coming back with a gun. When he pointed the firearm at the person he had fought with, a second man with a valid concealed pistol license, intervened. After an exchange of gunfire, police say the suspect was seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Family of the victim claims that there was one shooter who left after an altercation on the basketball court, returned, and gunned down their relative - conflicting with the police version of the story. They say the victim did not have weapon at the time of the shooting and was a CPL holder.

The CPL holder is in custody as the investigation continues.

Police said in a release:

"An altercation occurred over a basketball game. One individual left the building after the altercation was broken up by other patrons. This individual returned a short time later carrying a firearm. He then pointed the firearm at an individual from the earlier altercation.

"At this time, it appears a valid CPL holder intervened. After a brief exchange of gunfire, the individual who left the building was seriously injured and was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene."

