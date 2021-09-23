Gunman barricades self in Detroit assisted living facility for 14 hours; police continue to negotiate

A man barricaded himself in a Detroit apartment Wednesday evening after allegedly firing shots.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the man was still barricaded inside Parkview Towers and Square, an assisted living facility on the city's east side. Police and crisis intervention officers are at the scene negotiating.

A woman called police just after 6 p.m. Wednesday and said the man had been firing a gun off a balcony. Just after 9 p.m., police got a hostage who was in the 12th-floor apartment with the man out of the home.

Police said the man has a history of mental health issues.

The complex has not been evacuated, but officers have secured the other floors as they work to get the man to surrender. Police said residents are not at risk.