Gunman in deadly Fort Worth shooting stoned to death

A group of people in Fort Worth stoned a gunman to death after a shooting killed one and injured three others.

The incident happened about 1 a.m. Monday in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood on the southwest side in the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive, near Bryant Irvin Road and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.

Police said "small gathering" was happening in someone's backyard when a person became upset and left. He shortly returned, with another person, and got into an argument with multiple people. At that point he shot at least one person, non-fatally police said.

After that, the other people at the party started chasing the shooter. The gunman then turned around and fired into the small crowd. In response, they began throwing landscaping stones and bricks back at the gunman.

Police said the gunman was eventually caught by the group. They believe he either fell or was taken down to the ground by people.

At that point, the gunman resumed firing at the crowd and hit at least two more people. One person died from their injuries at the scene.

Police said the shooter was repeatedly hit with the stones and bricks and died at the scene.

A handgun believed to be used by the gunman was found by police.

Police said the people involved all knew each other. At this point no names have been released of those involved in the incident.

