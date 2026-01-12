Gunman who allegedly shot up Sterling Heights house party charged with attempted murder

article

The Brief A Detroit man is facing attempted murder charges after firing shots at a home in Sterling Heights. Duan Bradley, 23, got into an argument at the home over the weekend. The fight escalated before he fired shots at the home, hitting three people. He was struck by another gunman who fired in self-defense, hitting Bradley.



The 23-year-old accused of opening fire at a party in Sterling Heights over the weekend appeared in court from a hospital bed on Monday.

Duan Bradley allegedly shot three individuals at a house party early Saturday morning after an argument with a guest escalated.

Big picture view:

Bradley, who lives in Detroit, was arraigned on multiple felony charges on Monday afternoon, including three attempted murder counts.

He was given a $1 million bond of cash/surety no 10% after appearing before a district judge in Sterling Heights. If he posts bond, he will be required to wear a steel cuff tether, and can have no contact with victims or possess dangerous weapons.

His next court appearance will be a pretrial hearing on Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. His preliminary exam will take place on Feb. 2.

The backstory:

Police responded to a home in the 3000 block of 14 Mile Road around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 10.

When they arrived, they found four victims with gunshot wounds, including one who needed a tourniquet to prevent more bleeding. A preliminary report was that two individuals had got into an argument, pulled out handguns and started shooting at one another.

Three bystanders were shot during the gunfire.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor, Bradley had gotten into a fight inside the home, which escalated outside.

He then walked to the end of the driveway and fired several shots toward the home, striking three people.

A guest who was armed returned fire in self-defense, striking Bradley.

Dig deeper:

Bradley is facing seven felony counts:

Three counts of assault with intent to murder

Three counts of felony firearm

One count of carrying a concealed weapon