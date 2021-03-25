Gym giving free memberships to those who don't get the COVID-19 vaccine

article

A gym owner in New Jersey is rewarding those who decide to not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ian Smith, who says he is the co-owner of the Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, tweeted that he plans to give customers free memberships if they don't get vaccinated.

"In light of @krispykreme giving free donuts for receiving the CVD shot, here at @TheAtilisGym we are giving out free memberships to all who don’t get vaccinated. We believe in health - the real way - exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress."

Krispy Kreme recently announced that anyone who shows a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will get a free Original Glazed doughnut at participating Krispy Kreme locations nationwide for the remainder of 2021.

The gym's offer was met with mixed reactions.

"God bless you. Good health comes from NATURE, not from science experiments," one person responded on Twitter.

"I’d rather get vaccinated and work out at home. It’s obviously much more safe than being anywhere near you," tweeted another.

Atilis Gym previously was in the spotlight after having a public battle with their local government in Bellmawr, N.J., over coronavirus restrictions, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey (Photo from FOX 29 Philadelphia)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's issued more than $1.2 million in fines to the gym for defying COVID-19 lockdown rules.

"Governor Murphy has thrown everything he possibly could to shut us down. He has arrested my partner and I, given us over 60 citations, some of them criminal. He fines us $15,497.76 per day for every day we’re in operation. Our fines are totaling over $1.2 million, but every single day, Frank and I open our gym," Smith previously said.

He added that "what’s happening to the middle class and small businesses in America is nothing short of a complete tragedy... I would go so far as to call it criminal. You are putting people out of business for good. You are making them reliant on big government. You are taking away their civil liberties under the guise of pretending like you care about public health."

The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey (Photo from FOX 29 Philadelphia)

Smith blasted Governor Murphy for not offering any help at all to small businesses and putting owners in a "really bad position" where they have to fight against the government.

When this was happening in December 2020, Smith also assured that no outbreaks were linked to his gym and that "all of our other safety measures have kept our members safe."

