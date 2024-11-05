Haley Stevens wins 11th District race, securing 4th straight term in Congress

Democrat Haley Stevens cruised to a fourth straight term in Congress after securing victory in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District this election.

The Associated Press called the race for Stevens with 40% of the vote. Stevens beat her Republican challenger Nick Somberg and earned another two years in Congress.

Stevens was favored to win the seat prior to election day. Much of the district is made up of southern Oakland County communities, ranging from Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, and Clawson, to Keego Harbor, Madison Heights, Pontiac, Royal Oak, and Oak Park.

Stevens cruised to easy primary wins in the past before fending off former U.S. Rep. Andy Levin in a hotly-contested primary in 2022. Since then, the heavily-blue district has continued to vote as expected.

Oakland County has trended more Democratic in recent years and the trend is showing in the latest results.