Halfway to Halloween craft and vendor show brings all things spooky to Ann Arbor this weekend

article

October may be months away, but you can get your Halloween fix this weekend in Ann Arbor.

The Halfway to Halloween craft and vendor show is coming to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Check out more things to do here.

Find all things horror-related, including custom pieces, props, costumes, decorations, and more.

Admission is free to this indoor and outdoor event at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.