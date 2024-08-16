Hall of Shame: Phony business woman pleads no contest, gets sentenced

People who hired this Detroit woman say she messed up their finances, pretending to be someone she wasn't.

In 2020 Rob Wolchek confronted Krystal Davis and put her in his Hall of Shame.

Wolchek: "There's a bunch of people who tell me you're ripping them off Krystal."

Krystal Davis: "There's a bunch of people telling me I ripped them off that's lying."

Krystal Davis is now convicted. A press release from the Michigan Attorney General's Office makes the details 'Krystal clear.'

Davis pled no contest to one count of accounting violations - unlicensed CPA and two counts of occupational code - unlicensed real estate agent."

And while those charges may not sound too compelling, Krystal's crimes are crazy.

In 2020, Wolchek first investigated her after several people said she was posing on Facebook as a tax expert, a CPA, a real estate agent, and tricking them into using her services.

But Krystal Davis was a felon, a Facebook phony who'd finagled customers from across the country out of cash.

"She's an expert at fraudin' people," said Shaneka in Rob's 2020 story.

Wolchek confronted Krystal and put her in the Hall of Shame.



Krystal Davis: "First of all I didn't take any money from anybody."

Wolchek: "Ohhhh, you didn't?"

Krystal Davis: "No I did not."

State Attorney General Dana Nessell said she did. Nessel saw Wolchek's story and felt Krystal's make-believe businesses were very real problems.





"You can't work as a CPA, and identify yourself as a CPA, if you're not really a CPA," she said. "And if you do - it's a crime."

In February, Nessell charged Davis. Wolchek was there in Detroit court as Krystal Zoomed in, pleading not guilty.



But now Krystal is convicted and has been sentenced.

According to Nessel's office, "Krystal Davis, 37, was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Bradley L. Cobb in the Third Circuit Court in Wayne County to two years probation for operating as an unlicensed real estate agent and accountant."



While Krystal avoided jail time, her probation states she has to stop pretending to be a CPA and real estate agent and instead get "real" job.

Any violations and Krystal will be sent to the can.

