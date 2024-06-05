Unlicensed Detroit CPA, real estate agent enters plea

article

A Detroit woman accused of acting as an unlicensed real state agent and certified public accountant (CPA) entered a no contest plea this week.

Krystal Davis, 37, was the subject of a Hall of Shame investigation in 2020. She pleaded no contest to one count of accounting violations-unlicensed CPA and two counts of occupational code-unlicensed real estate agent

Davis operated a business called Card Property Management, LLC. Using that business, authorities say she entered into a contract with the owner of two residential properties in Detroit to provide property management services, including determining rental rates, marketing the properties, selecting tenants, collecting rent, and handling evictions. However, she was not registered as a real estate broker or real estate salesperson, and therefore not allowed to perform these services.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said Davis also acted as a CPA when she solicited business from a person to prepare their taxes. She is not licensed as a CPA.

Davis is expected to be sentenced to 1 ½ to 2 years of probation when she is back in court on July 15.

"Michigan residents deserve peace of mind knowing the professionals they rely on for business and financial guidance are licensed and qualified," Nessel said. "My office remains committed to safeguarding consumers by investigating and prosecuting those who breach the public’s trust by operating without necessary licenses."