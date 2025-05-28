Hamtramck city manager plans to sue after suspension due to police chief controversy
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The political firestorm of controversy continues in Hamtramck in the wake of a sudden suspension of a popular police chief by the city manager.
Big picture view:
As of late Tuesday night, both men are now on paid administrative leave while an investigation takes place.
A calmer, but frustrated City Manager Max Garbarino spoke about his next move a day after he was suspended unanimously, by the Hamtramck City Council after a contentious meeting.
FOX 2: "What’s going through your mind right now?"
"Why didn't council do the right thing," he said.
Now Garbarino is talking to a lawyer.
FOX 2: "You’re going to sue them?"
"At this point, yes," he said.
Garbarino believes there are credible allegations of wrongdoing by Chief Jamiel Altaheri, including protecting corrupt police officers when he was a captain with the New York Police Department - and that’s why he suspended him.
"There’s allegations of that. I’m not the judge and jury," he said.
The city manager hired well-known attorney, Jonathan Marko.
"This is big," he said. "When you let it be known about illegalities like Max did, he’s a whistleblower."
Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri
FOX 2: "Suppose he’s wrong?"
"That’s okay," Marko said.
One of the lingering questions Garbarino, is why he rushed to suspend Chief Altheri without notifying other top city officials first.
"Candidly? Because I wouldn’t have done the right thing," he said. "They would’ve forced me to retain him and that’s not the right answer."
A call was placed to Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib, but he has not responded at this time.
FOX 2: "Do you want your job back?"
"I would love to serve the city of Hamtrack," Garbarino said. "I don’t want things to go awry."
"There’s a lot of information that’s going to be revealed in this lawsuit about a lot of very bad bad things happening in the city Hamtramck," Marko said. "Stay tuned."
Watch:
Below is Tuesday's night's Hamtramck City Council meeting featuring public comments discussion about the police chief suspension.
The Source: Information for this story came from an exclusive interview with suspended Hamtramck City Manager Max Garbarino.
Hamtramck City Manager Max Garbarino.