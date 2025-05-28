Hamtramck city manager plans to sue after suspension due to police chief controversy

The Brief The Hamtramck city manager is planning legal action after being suspended by the City Council. Max Garbarino suspended the police chief due to criminal allegations, he said. Garbarino's quick action to suspend Chief Jamiel Altaheri has drawn the ire of city leaders who were not told first.



The political firestorm of controversy continues in Hamtramck in the wake of a sudden suspension of a popular police chief by the city manager.

Big picture view:

As of late Tuesday night, both men are now on paid administrative leave while an investigation takes place.

A calmer, but frustrated City Manager Max Garbarino spoke about his next move a day after he was suspended unanimously, by the Hamtramck City Council after a contentious meeting.

FOX 2: "What’s going through your mind right now?"

"Why didn't council do the right thing," he said.

Now Garbarino is talking to a lawyer.

FOX 2: "You’re going to sue them?"

"At this point, yes," he said.

Garbarino believes there are credible allegations of wrongdoing by Chief Jamiel Altaheri, including protecting corrupt police officers when he was a captain with the New York Police Department - and that’s why he suspended him.

"There’s allegations of that. I’m not the judge and jury," he said.

The city manager hired well-known attorney, Jonathan Marko.

"This is big," he said. "When you let it be known about illegalities like Max did, he’s a whistleblower."

Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri

FOX 2: "Suppose he’s wrong?"

"That’s okay," Marko said.

One of the lingering questions Garbarino, is why he rushed to suspend Chief Altheri without notifying other top city officials first.

"Candidly? Because I wouldn’t have done the right thing," he said. "They would’ve forced me to retain him and that’s not the right answer."

A call was placed to Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib, but he has not responded at this time.

FOX 2: "Do you want your job back?"

"I would love to serve the city of Hamtrack," Garbarino said. "I don’t want things to go awry."

"There’s a lot of information that’s going to be revealed in this lawsuit about a lot of very bad bad things happening in the city Hamtramck," Marko said. "Stay tuned."

Hamtramck City Manager Max Garbarino.



