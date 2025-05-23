FBI arrives at Hamtramck city hall, two days after police chief suspended

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrived at Hamtramck City Hall on Friday, according to FOX 2 sources, just 48 hours after the city's police chief was suspended.

FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack learned from sources that FBI agents arrived at city hall on Friday morning in connection to the suspension of police chief Jamiel Altaheri.

The FBI confirmed that agents were in the city for ‘law enforcement activities’ but would not provide further details.

Federal authorities would not comment on the suspension of Altaheri, who was placed on leave on Wednesday. Altaheri was sworn in as chief in May 2024, after serving in the New York Police Department.

FOX 2 has tried to contact Altaheri multiple times but has received no response.

On Friday around 12:30, Altaheri said on verified Facebook page that the claims were false.

"I call on the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, State Police and FBI to follow up on these false accusations and all those behind these fabricated stories," he said.

The backstory:

Altaheri was suspended after a whistle-blower sent a detailed email of allegations to city leaders. That information was also reported to Michigan State Police.

The email was obtained by FOX 2 and describes potential violations of department policy and the law.

The email also included implications regarding Altaheri’s involvement in a potential presidential pardon of a wealthy New York City financier who had been convicted of a financial crime and was a friend of Altaheri.

Another concern questions his involvement in an investigation into election fraud in the city.

City Manager Max Garbarino, who suspended the chief, could not comment on the ongoing investigation.

We were unsuccessful trying to reach Altaheri at his home earlier this week.

The city has hired an outside firm to investigate the claims.