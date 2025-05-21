Hamtramck police chief suspended, sources say

article

Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri is suspended after serving just over a year. Details about the decision have not yet been made public as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Altaheri was voted as the new chief of police in January 2024, after serving in the New York Police Department.

While serving in New York, he was the highest-ranking Yemeni-American police officer in the U.S., according to Hamtramck officials.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.