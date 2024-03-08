Hamtramck installs Palestine Avenue street sign

Palestine Avenue: It’s the new name for Holbrook in Hamtramck. The change was made to stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

"It’s 100% to show support. There’s no harm to it," said Councilman Khalil Refai. "We’re showing our support in Hamtramck and the county of Wayne."

Refai came up with the idea — and the city council approved it back in December. Now the first Palestine Avenue sign is up.

Hamtramck has the second-highest percentage of Arab Americans, after Dearborn, among all Michigan cities.

Refai says this move shows voices are being heard — adding that he hasn't heard any negative feedback yet.

"Nope, nothing," he said. "Everybody down south loves it and are showing support for Palestine. In the end, we’re showing support for the Palestinian people, nothing else."

For those living on Palestine Avenue — their mailing addresses will remain Holbrook.

Residents FOX 2 spoke with, say they love the change.

"As a Muslim, I absolutely support the Palestinian people," said Fayaz, a resident. "And I support Palestine."

"I have lived here for 14 years and this is the first time I’ve been actually proud of Hamtramck," said Sadie Chodwhury.

Many Hamtramck residents stand with Palestine — and feel strongly about the violence taking place in the Middle East — hoping for a ceasefire. These street signs, could raise awareness.

"Almost around 40,000 innocent people are dying today," said Refai. "It was just a symbolic gesture for the Palestinians. People are dying day and night."

"Palestine is not because of religion, it’s a nation, you know," said Chodwhury. "It doesn’t matter if you’re a Muslim, Christian or Jew."

Currently there is only one Palestine Avenue sign up at the intersection of Gallagher. The rest of the street signs are expected to be up next week.