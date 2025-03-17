Hamtramck residents with ties to Yemen react to U.S. attacks on Houthis rebels

President Trump ordered weekend military attacks in Yemen, which killed 53 people. Many Yemeni people live in Hamtramck, who supported Trump during the election, but now feel betrayed.

What they're saying:

The death toll was at 53, as of Monday morning, after the US attacked targets of Houthis on Sunday in Yemen.

The US does not have good relations with the Houthis.

The Americans use the Red Sea to get supplies to Israel and Gaza. The Yemeni Houthis don’t like anything that supports Gaza and since November 2023 there have been attacks on American ships.

Local perspective:

Akil Al-halemi was born in Yemen, lives in Hamtramck, and has a few hundred thousand followers on social media. On Monday, he tried to explain both sides of this conflict between Yemen and the United States.

Census numbers indicate that about 25% of Hamtramck’s population is of Arab descent with the majority from Yemen.

"There is a militia back by Iran attacking the ships, the merchant ships, and American warships in the Red Sea," said Alhalemi.

"This is angered the American administration so they retaliated, and now they are bombing Yemen," he said. "The Houthis are not getting targeted as much as the civilians in Yemen," he said. "We are the victims of both sides wither here or there."

What's next:

Many Yemeni people in Hamtramck supported Trump, including the Yemeni mayor who just got an appointment as an ambassador. Akil is equally worried that if he goes back to Yemen as a Trump supporter, he could face repercussions.