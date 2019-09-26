Hamtramck school employee charged with sexually assaulting Oakland International Academy student

article

A school employee has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage student off school property.

Ibrahim Aljahim, who has operated within the Hamtramck school system and as a community leader, has been charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, stemming back to incidents that happened on Sept. 18.

"I'm very disappointed, but again, there's always a presumption of innocence," said Wayne County Sheriff Benny N. Napoleon. "And I can tell you unequivocally, the accusations are extremely hurtful to me. Especially for someone I know and I know that he had great respect in the community."

Aljahim was a volunteer at the Wayne County Sheriff's office and a school and community liaison for Oakland International Academy, a position he held for four years. It's the same school the 18-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted was enrolled.

The incident happened during school, but took place in a church parking lot. The principal of the academy told Fox 2 that Aljahim had walked the 18-year-old to his car to get a book bag. He said the two came back 20 minutes later. It was during that period the incident took place.

"I'm beyond shocked," said Napoleon.

Aljahim was arraigned before getting released on bond for $1,000, on the condition he turned over his passport and ceased any communication with the victim and his parents. He's also been suspended from posts at the school and with the sheriff's department.

In a statement, the Oakland International Academy said the following:

"We are shocked at the allegations, but would remind all students and parents that the alleged actions of this individual do not reflect the policies and values of Oakland International Academy. We are committed to maintaining a safe campus for the protection of all students."

A probably cause conference is held for Oct. 3.