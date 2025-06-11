Hamtramck voters say they are fed up with city leadership amid tense city council meetings

The Brief Frustrations are growing as city leaders in Hamtramck continue tense discussions. This comes after the city manager and chief of police were suspended. Residents are noticing the chaos and believe there may be only one way to stop it. Voting.



The residents of Hamtramck are getting frustrated with the ongoing tension at every City Council meeting.

Some have now said the only way to resolve this may be through the ballot box.

Timeline:

On Tuesday, amid meetings over the suspension of Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri, suspended city manager Max Garbarino made an appearance at another meeting as a member of the audience.

Mayor Amer Ghalib of Hamtramck expressed concern.

"How are we supposed to handle this? It’s improper for Max to be here until the investigation is complete," he said. "And I would ask the Deputy Police Chief to escort him out.

What they're saying:

Former Hamtramck Mayor Karen Majewski finds the situation entertaining but acknowledges that the drama is detrimental to the city.

"Unfortunately, I think Hamtramck is getting a bad reputation for mayhem, let’s say," she said.

Residents are noticing the chaos and believe there may be only one way to stop it. Voting.

"I think it’s going to have a profound effect on the primary in August and then the general election, absolutely," said Majewski.

Currently, Hamtramck does not have a city manager or a police chief. There’s an ongoing investigation into two suspensions, a pending lawsuit, and an election in two months.