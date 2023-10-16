Handyman from hell gets nailed

This is a story of a manhunt. A handy manhunt. But this isn't just any handyman - he's the handyman from hell.

"I think that he was my friend," said Mary Lou. "And he deceived me. And how could he do that to me?"

And when it comes to manhunts, Rob Wolchek always gets his man - his handyman.

Meet 81-year-old Mary Lou. She lives alone in Sylvan Lake, about an hour north of Detroit.

Last year, Mary Lou was baffled.

"I started noticing I'm bouncing checks," she said. "And I'm taking money out of this account, transferring over to this account so it gets paid."

Mary Lou asked her niece Mary to take a look at her finances.

What she found led to questions - and led to an investigation by Rob Wolchek. Watch it in the player below.



