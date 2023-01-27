Handyman nearly carjacked by alleged drunk driver, hits suspect with van to escape

A handyman was nearly carjacked at the Warren-Detroit border on Eight Mile - and the suspect was run over.

"All of a sudden he came through here grabbed here, looked and then he tried to reach," said Amier Anweia.

Anweia's window was down, because he was smoking while driving his rented Home Depot van on Groesbeck on Saturday night. He was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time when an alleged drunk driver tried to carjack him.

"He did say 'Gimme the car, get out of your car, I told you to get out of your car, stop,'" Anweia said. "And then he started screaming, stop, stop. And I thought he let go, but obviously, he didn’t let go, he was under my tires."

Amier had run over the man as he was driving away. He stopped and called police, and learned the man who tried to carjack him — 36-year-old Demetrius Benson — had been involved in a fatal car accident minutes earlier.

Police say Benson ran from his totaled SUV, trying to find a way to escape. Benson was arrested on the scene and taken to an area hospital with broken legs and other injuries is expected to survive.

"I see a few vehicles trying to get away but I (didn't) know from what," Anweia said. "I thought it was road rage or something."

He then found out he wasn’t the only driver Benson allegedly went after.

"A couple of the witnesses, they said are you ok, dude he tried to do it to us, that’s what we’ve been telling police," said Anweia.

It all just happened so fast, Amier was still trying to process it all.

"I was just frozen, what was happening, just tried to get away, only thing in my mind was to just get away))

Driving over the suspect was never something he says he wanted to do.

"I asked all my church members to pray for the guy’s safety he made a mistake but still it’s going to be (on) my conscience, so."

A lot of people thought I caused the accident, I didn’t cause the accident, I’m still a victim like the other guy," Anweia said.



