Hank Williams Jr. at Pine Knob rescheduled amid bad air quality

The Brief Hank Williams Jr.'s show at Pine Knob Music Theatre is rescheduled due to poor air quality. Tickets will be honored at the new show on Aug. 13. An air quality alert is in effect through Saturday morning.



Hank Williams Jr.’s show Friday night at Pine Knob has been rescheduled amid bad air quality.

The night prior, John Mellenamp’s concert was also canceled because of the hazardous air condition.

Hank Williams Jr.

FILE - Hank Williams Jr. performs during The Hondo Rodeo Fest at Chase Field on November 07, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

Big picture view:

An air quality alert is persisting in metro Detroit due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, so Hank Williams Jr.’s show has been rescheduled.

Dig deeper:

The show will now be on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. All previously purchased tickets will be honored and additional tickets are also available.

READ MORE: John Mellencamp's Pine Knob performance canceled due to bad air quality

Detroit air quality

Meanwhile:

Several other events have been canceled in southeast Michigan, including all outdoor events in Detroit Friday and Saturday.

READ MORE: Detroit cancels outdoor activities due to 'unprecedented' air quality conditions

Timeline:

An air quality alert is in effect through Saturday.

Conditions will begin to improve Friday evening and get much better around 10 p.m. Saturday skies will also be clearer in the morning, but a haze is expected to persist through the day.